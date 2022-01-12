Jeanine Pirro has been named a new co-host of Fox News’ 5 p.m. panel show The Five.

The network made the announcement in a press release Wednesday, tapping Pirro to fill a seat which has not been permanently occupied since Kimberly Guilfoyle left the show in 2018. Pirro has been a frequent participant on the show in recent months. And now, the network is calling on her to take the job on a full-time basis.

Fox News also announced that what it billed in its release as the show’s “liberal seat” will be occupied by a rotating trio of co-hosts; Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov. That position has been vacant since Juan Williams left The Five last May.

“The Five continues to be a beloved show by the American audience,” said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, in the release. “Each of the co-hosts are accomplished and insightful talent with diverse opinions and terrific chemistry who will certainly help drive this ensemble program going forward.”

Despite the cast having been in flux for much of the last year with two-fifths of the panel being comprised of guest hosts, The Five has become a ratings juggernaut. In the fourth quarter of 2021, The Five was the highest-rated show on cable news with 3.3 million total viewers, and finished second in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demo with 481,00o in that subset.

