Fox News’ Special Report got a bit tense after one guest suggested the Biden administration is becoming authoritarian.

Bret Baier talked with his panel Tuesday night about the U.S. releasing 50 million barrels of oil to address rising gas prices, as well as earlier comments from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Bill Bennett, who served as Education Secretary in the Reagan administration, said this is “a very, very temporary thing.”

“There’s a problem with the Biden administration right now that’s getting acute,” he continued, “and that is ‘keep saying things are getting better, things are okay, you think things are bad, don’t believe your own eyes. Don’t believe what you see at the gas pump, believe me.’ This is what happens in authoritarian countries. And it’s a very dangerous road, a very dangerous road to take.”

Washington Post writer Charles Lane remarked that the U.S. “did have a president in the previous four years who did quite often what Bill just said, and that was, as he says, a symptom of authoritarianism.”

“Get off Trump,” Bennett grumbled.

Back in 2018, Trump told his followers to ignore media coverage of the economy and directly proclaimed, “Just stick with us. Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news… Just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

After Lane weighed in on the administration’s response to the gas crisis, Bennett started by complaining about “the instinct here to go back to Trump.”

“This guy is creating a disaster and he is reversing all the policies of Trump,” he continued. “Whatever one thinks of Trump, he wasn’t destroying the country in the way that this administration is. Whether you’re talking about the border, whether you’re talking about China, whether you’re talking about the price of oil, I mean, it’s really quite extraordinary what’s going on.”

Lane shot back, “Bill, you said this is authoritarianism, and the last president — the last president inspired a mob, a MOB, to attack the Capitol, Bill!”

“We’ll have our January 6th… I know you guys are putting a lot into that January 6th,” Bennett remarked.

“Kind of important,” Lane said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

