Fox News Panelist Begs Trump: ‘Please Mr. President, Don’t Run Again’

Conservative-leaning sports commentator Michele Tafoya asked Donald Trump not to run for the White House again during a Fox News panel about the former president’s impact on the 2022 midterm elections.

Tafoya was on Outnumbered Thursday when the show held a segment on the right–wing media outlets that held Trump responsible for the Republican Party’s failure to live up to the expected red wave. While #OneLuckyGuy Sean Duffy disagreed with the premise, Kennedy offered her take that voters want what Trump delivered on policy as president, but “without the distraction of his personality.” She also acknowledged those who see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as “the future” of the GOP.

Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary who just urged him to hold off on announcing a new presidential bid, made the argument that “blaming any one person is simplistic.” She also took issue with the media focus on Trump 2024 before coming back to her aversion to GOP infighting over Trump versus DeSantis.

When Tafoya got into the mix, she pointed out “some of the Trump-backed candidates really struggled, and some of that had to do with the election-denialism.” Tafoya then apologized to McEnany while referring to an open letter she posted on Substack to implore Trump not to run again.

“It says ‘Please Mr. President, don’t run again,'” Tafoya said. McEnany told Tafoya she didn’t owe her an apology, so the latter continued to remark on how abortion factored into the election.

McEnany hopped back in the conversation after this to say that the conservative movement behind Trump is “not tied to any one person.” Kennedy seemed to question that claim, however, when she asked McEnany “why did the former president come up with this name ‘DeSantimonious’ a couple days before the election?”

“That’s a distraction,” she said, “and he’s forcing people to galvanize themselves in different camps. He is doing that!”

McEnany chalked this up to Trump’s habit of coming up with disparaging nicknames for people he’s angry with. She hoped Trump would embrace the idea of not attacking fellow Republicans, but without offering any reason why Trump would refrain from that when he has done it before.

Watch above via Fox News.

