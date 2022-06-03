Fox News Platinum Jubilee Coverage Goes On Strange Tangent About Veganism

Fox News’s coverage of the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II went on a strange tangent about veganism on Friday morning.

Covering members of the British monarchy arriving at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the thanksgiving ceremony, Ainsley Earhardt, Martha Maccallum and Piers Morgan talked about the demonstrators who disrupted the festivities the previous day.

“There were protesters yesterday. Did you see that? Last night we were watching the BBC,” said Earhardt.

“Well, they were vegan protesters,” said Morgan, adding they were “hangry,” which is slang for being angry due to being hungry.

“It was a meat outburst,” said Maccallum.

“They got removed by a bunch of meat-eating police officers,” said Morgan.

Protesters with the group Animal Rebellion interrupted the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday by trying to stage a sit in during the parade.

Earhardt quoted most of Animal Rebellion’s tweet about the protest.

The tweet read, “BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday!”

“Well they came up against the meat of the Metropolitan Police very quickly and got marched out. So it wasn’t the most successful protest,” quipped Morgan. “They always seem very angry to me, vegans.”

“They’re hungry,” said Maccallum. “They’re hangry as you say.”

“They are permanently hangry,” said Morgan.

Earhardt mentioned that she was once a vegan.

“I tried a vegan diet for a little while it was actually pretty good. You could get some nice things,” she said. “I got sick of it after a while.”

Morgan critiqued veganism and called the fare “gruel.”

“It’s not actually healthy for your body to only just only eat vegan. It’s not, sorry. Every bit of science I’ve seen says you have got to have a balanced diet. So there’s my view on veganism for you.”

The coverage then shifted back to the royals arriving at the church.

“Okay,” said Maccallum. “And now we’re looking at these beautiful pictures of [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] as they entered the church today.

Morgan compared Middleton to the late former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Maccallum called that a “good parallel.”

“She’s got that elegance and style. She’s classy. And what I love about her she never complains. Ever. You never see her go on television giving some interview trashing her family,” said Morgan, appearing to take a shot at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their interview last year with Oprah Winfrey where they lamented about the royal family.

