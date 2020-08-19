Fox News’ Sandra Smith Corrects Kellyanne Conway Live On-Air Over AOC Endorsement Claim

Fox News host Sandra Smith corrected Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday after Conway claimed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention.

On the former Republicans who endorsed Biden during the Democratic National Convention this week, Conway said, “I think it’s basically shrugged shoulder more than raised eyebrows.”

“I respect Secretary Powell deeply, but he hasn’t supported the Republican nominee for president since 2004 — the president he served, George W. Bush. He endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, against John McCain, let’s remind ourselves,” she continued, adding, “I think the question, Sandra, is what the rank and file Republicans do?”

Conway went on to say, “I don’t understand why Joe Biden, who has been in Washington for 47 years, has so many people from the swamp sort of trying to lift him up and show how he’s the outsider, he’s the guy that you need to run the White House, he has the experience. I hear the name Donald Trump more than I hear the name Joe Biden at Joe Biden’s convention, which tells you all you need to know.”

“I thought the most remarkable part of the evening was AOC making her one-minute count by endorsing… actually nominating Bernie Sanders for president,” Conway declared, claiming, “AOC, Bernie, Elizabeth Warren, they’ve got a lot of power over the platform and they will have a ton of power over a Biden presidency.”

Smith then correct Conway, noting, “To be clear, that’s been reported as a lack of endorsement on her part for Joe Biden. She has asked for clarification from other news outlets this morning, not us, saying that that wasn’t the case.”

“She didn’t mention Joe Biden’s name last night, but she does support Joe Biden. She put that out there this morning,” Smith said.

NBC News updated an article on Tuesday which said Ocasio-Cortez failed to endorse Biden in favor if nominating Sanders after Ocasio-Cortez complained about the portrayal and noted her nomination was “procedural.”

“Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November.”

If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

“This tweet should have included more detail on the nominating process,” NBC News declared in its update. “Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second Sanders’ nomination. The nomination is a procedural requirement of the convention. Ocasio-Cortez has previously endorsed Biden, & her speech was similar in length to other nominating speeches.”

Editor’s note and clarification (1/2): This tweet should have included more detail on the nominating process. We have deleted the tweet to prevent its further spread, but it can be seen here for the record. pic.twitter.com/txXo4CCMOt — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

Editor’s note and clarification (2/2): Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second Sanders’ nomination. The nomination is a procedural requirement of the convention. Ocasio-Cortez has previously endorsed Biden, & her speech was similar in length to other nominating speeches. — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion. https://t.co/crDlEymgMD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Watch above via Fox News.

