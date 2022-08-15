Fox News’ Sean Duffy Defends Trump’s Character After FBI Raid: ‘He’s Never Smoked a Cigarette!’

Fox News host Sean Duffy defended the character of former President Donald Trump Monday evening, a week after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate to look for government documents.

Duffy, who was filling in for Jesse Watters, told the network’s viewers that not only has Trump never been convicted of a crime, but he has also never smoked or consumed alcohol.

The guest host and former Republican congressman opened the show by reporting FBI agents allegedly took Trump’s passports when they took boxes from his Florida home. However, this has been disputed by the Department of Justice.

“Do they think former President Trump is a flight risk?” Duffy asked. “Where is he going to flee to? His plane has his name written on the side in giant gold letters.

Duffy also reported sources have told Fox News personal Trump documents covered by “attorney-client privilege and executive privilege” were also taken by the bureau.

He then accused agents of rifling through Trump’s massive estate, and alleged they went through former First Lady Melania Trump’s clothing. He said they did this in spite of the fact that knew “exactly where the documents were located.”

Duffy then hit at Attorney General Merrick Garland before he offered a defense of Trump’s character:

[Garland] says it’s standard practice to be less intrusive. There is nothing more intrusive than having 30 agents in your home for nine hours. It obviously wasn’t narrow in scope. They turned his mansion upside down, raided his wife’s closet. This was calculated. They were looking for, “fruits of a crime?” That gives the FBI access to anything and everything in Trump’s home, who has never had a drink of alcohol. He’s never smoked a cigarette and he’s never been convicted of a crime. But to the Democrats and the DOJ, Trump is El Chapo.

