Fox News has been hit with yet another defamation lawsuit, this one by former Biden administration official Nina Jankowicz, who is seeking unspecified damages.

Jankowicz, 34, is a disinformation specialist and former executive director at a Department of Homeland Security division that monitored disinformation threats to national security. Jankowicz alleged she became the target of a Fox News campaign to discredit her, which ultimately caused her to resign. According to The New York Times:

In 300 mentions over eight months on Fox last year, she was repeatedly demeaned and defamed in highly personal language, the lawsuit asserts. Hosts including Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity said her job was “to silence anyone who criticizes the Biden administration” and possibly even, as Mr. Carlson warned, “get men with guns to tell you to shut up.”

Jankowicz told the Times Wednesday, “Even after achieving their stated goal of driving me out of government and ending the board, they kept using me as a punching bag. It shouldn’t be something we just accept — that the most powerful cable network in the world can attack individuals willy-nilly and not face any consequences after they ruin their lives.”

This is the latest defamation suit filed against Fox. The network settled a case with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in April, escaping what was sure to be a spectacle of a trial. Fox also faces an upcoming defamation suit by Smartmatic, another voting system company that claims it was damaged by Fox’s false claims about the 2020 elections. Smartmatic is asking for $2.7 billion in damages. A former Fox News executive producer, Abby Grossberg, is suing Fox, alleging workplace harassment and discrimination.

Fox denies the allegations by Grossberg.

