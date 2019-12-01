Fox News host Steve Hilton expressed his exasperation with Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine, saying President Donald Trump would be better off without him.

“It turns out that the former mayor’s own personal business interests are wrapped up in all of this. To put it simply he’s been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump,” Hilton said Sunday on The Next Revolution.

Hilton was referring to a recent New York Times report on Giuliani, which stated he pursued private business deals in Ukraine while he was acting on behalf of Trump to find dirt on his political foes. Two people Giuliani worked with in Ukraine, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are currently facing federal charges.

“You know what, I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor and a great leader but he’s turned into an unmitigated and now it seems unethical disaster. While President Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers-on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump,” he continued, calling Giuliani and his allies “grifters” and arguing he was distracting investigations into Joe Biden.

Hilton also called out Joe diGenova, Victoria Toensing and John Solomon for their ties to the Ukraine scandal.

“Before they completely derail this presidency and it’s substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it’s time to dump these toxic chumps,” Hilton said.

“I think they really led President Trump astray and I’m fed up with it,” Hilton told his panel.

