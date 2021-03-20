Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren made a bold prediction on Justice with Judge Jeanine Saturday evening: Democrats had long been planning to remove President Joe Biden from office and replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris. Lahren’s remarks were not contradicted by the show’s host, Judge Jeanine Pirro, or her fellow commentator on the show, Leo Terrell.

Pirro introduced the segment with the now-viral video of Biden tripping up the stairs as he boarded Air Force One on Friday, and denouncing the “hysteria” and “disgusting hypocrisy” from the media, comparing their coverage of Biden’s stumble to former President Donald Trump walking slowly down a ramp after giving a speech at West Point last year.

“We all feel sorry for Joe Biden,” Lahren spoke first. “Nobody wants to see anybody struggle, ever. But the double standard is the only standard of the left.”

Lahren then launched into a conspiracy theory that Democrats had been planning for a long time to replace Biden with Harris in a few months:

The fact of the matter is this: the left is going to dump Joe Biden in five months, maybe six months, and put Kamala in, as we all knew. We were never supposed to talk about this, we were never supposed to hint at this, that Joe Biden may not be up for the job. Now it’s perfectly clear. And we would never talk about somebody that was clearly mentally unstable, maybe somebody that was struggling we would never talk about this. Except for the fact that this is the President of the United States of America. We have every right to talk about it, we have every right to be concerned. His own party said, “hey, maybe, maybe not the nuclear codes, maybe this is not the best idea.” So before they go and rip on conservatives for talking about mental acuity, they wanted to take the nuclear codes from Joe. Clearly, they all know something we all know. This is not good for our country. And the world knows it.

Terrell concurred with Lahren, saying that he was only “hearing crickets from the left regarding Joe Biden’s health condition,” and “[w]hen you look at the totality of the circumstances, something is wrong with Joe Biden.”

Terrell continued, calling Biden “an embarrassment” and repeating several times that “something is wrong with Joe Biden,” because he mistakenly called Harris “President Harris” and had fallen down. “I want to hear from his White House medical doctor,” said Terrell, adding that “the worst thing that could happen to this country is for ‘Kamala Socialist Harris’ to become president.”

“Where is the call for the 25th amendment?” asked Pirro, referring to the constitutional provision that provides a procedure for the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to declare that the President “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and have the Vice President “assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Lahren replied that during the Trump administration, when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had been calling for the invocation of the 25th amendment, everyone thought it was to get rid of Trump.

“No, no, no,” said Lahren. “They knew that Joe Biden was not up for the task to be President of the United States. They set this up long before. He is a puppet, a shadow president for the far left. They will toss him out, they will dispose of him, just like they planned to for months.”

Terrell agreed again, calling it “amazing” that the millions of people who voted for Biden “looked the other way when it comes to his mental health.”

“Joe Biden is not running this country,” Terrell concluded. “It’s being run by a circle of socialists. Why do you think AOC and Bernie Sanders are so happy? Because they are controlling the White House right now.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

