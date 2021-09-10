Fox News’ Will Cain Goes After CNN Medical Analyst as ‘One of the Most Dangerous People’ on TV

Fox News’ Will Cain went on the attack against someone he deemed “one of the most dangerous people” on TV speaking about vaccines… CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

During a segment Friday on the new vaccine mandates announced by President Joe Biden, Rachel Campos-Duffy (who said he “declared war on freedom” with the announcement) brought up Thursday night comments from Wen on CNN saying the president’s plan for mandates doesn’t go far enough.

Wen said the Biden administration “could have gone even further,” noting that schools have required vaccines for kids for many years.

She told Chris Cuomo, “We need to start looking at the choice to remain unvaccinated the same as we look at driving while intoxicated, that you have the option to not get vaccinated if you want, but then you can’t go out in public. Because when you go out in public, you have the potential of infecting other people with a potentially deadly disease.”

Campos-Duffy asked if this is an attempt to “criminalize the unvaccinated.”

Cain responded by saying, “She also went to, by the way, interstate travel. She said you had no right to board a plane if you’re unvaccinated.”

He went on to say this:

Dr. Leana Wen, by the way — and she’s probably unfamiliar to most of this audience — is one of the most dangerous people speaking on television. She combines cruelty and stupidity and a medical degree in a horrible concoction that would have each and every one of us suffer under her boot heel.

At one point Cain invoked the Civil Rights Act to suggest a parallel to “the right of Black Americans to enjoy interstate travel.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

