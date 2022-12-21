Fox News’s Jesse Watters: Zelensky is ‘Charming, But He’s a Killer’ Out For ‘Vengeance’ Against Russia

Fox News’s top-rated show, The Five, began on Wednesday with immediate reactions to a press conference with Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, which ate into the first few minutes of the program. Co-host Jesse Watters offered a particularly bombastic take, arguing that Zelensky may be “charming, but he’s a killer” out for “vengeance.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke first and praised Zelensky’s character, but questioned why the U.S. can spend so much money abroad, but not secure the southern border – although she agreed that winning in Ukraine is a major national security priority for the U.S.

Harold Ford largely agreed with Pirro, but then argued that the border crisis and support for Ukraine should be two separate conversations.

Ford noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “clearly underestimated the desire, the hunger, the appetite that the Ukrainians have to determine their own future, the future of their land, the future of their children.”

“And I, too, like the sense of humor that Zelensky, who’s at war, is still able to have a chuckle and have a sense of humor about where he is. And I think I guess, lastly, the fact that President Biden has also said to him. We want you to be comfortable, but we want a negotiated settlement to this. I think that came across two or three times in President Biden’s remarks, and I’m glad he’s leaving room for that, because that’s the only way this is going to end,” Ford concluded.

“Zelensky’s never going to surrender and he’s never going to negotiate. The guy’s charming, but he’s a killer,” Watters began, offering his take.

“And the fact that he spoke English tells me. That’s not happening because he said the country wants vengeance and you understand it because you have widows, you have mothers, you have brothers that saw their sons get hacked down by this Putin war machine. And they’re not going to say, okay, let’s cut a deal, let’s do some reparations. You keep the east,” Watters continued, apparently referring to Zelensky’s call for Russia to be held “accountable.”

“They’re going to do everything they can to expel the Russians out of that territory. And then they’re going to bring up some of these Russian generals on war crimes. That’s what they want,” Watters continued, adding:

Biden said the right thing, I guess, but I want to hear the man speak from the heart or the brain instead of speaking from his notes, because that whole thing was choreographed. These were preselected questions. He knew what was coming. And I expect more from the commander in chief. The Patriot missile system is an escalation. This is our most high tech system. It’s an air defense system that we have guys trained for three years how to operate. You don’t just hand this thing over and say, ‘Ukraine, go for it.’ You’re sending it advisors over to Ukraine on the ground to operate the system for them. So when the missiles are coming in, this thing better be 100%. Because if we have guys on the ground there getting shot down by Putin’s missiles, that’s going to be a real problem. So Putin’s going to now target the Patriot missile defense system because that’s a huge propaganda win for him if he could get a missile through. But I guess it’s better than having these missiles rained down on these civilian centers. Yeah, because he’s just been crushing these utility companies, these water systems and causing mass civilian casualties. It just looks like to me that may or may this winter’s not really going to decide anything in May, you hear? It’s the money season’s over. Putin’s bringing in 500,000 new guys. Ukraine has captured basically like an entire battalion of tanks and Russian artillery. They’re going to get those things repaired and it’s going to be a huge collision in the spring. And we’re going to find out who’s going to win this thing, hopefully.

“I’ll have a just a quick comment before we get Greg’s, which is I wonder, at what point does Biden start to lean on Zelensky a little bit more for a negotiated settlement? Because Zelensky has said we need all of 2023 in order to beat them back. But then you’re getting right into 2024 and then there’s perhaps a different political calculation. And I’m sure that the Biden team will not want to be dealing with this in 2024,” noted Dana Perino.

