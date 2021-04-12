Fox Personality Tomi Lahren, in Nonsensical Rant, Says She Won’t Get Covid Vaccine

Fox Nation personality Tomi Lahren declared that she will not be taking the Covid-19 vaccine in a confounding rant that aired on the network’s streaming platform Monday night.

This might not come as a surprise, reader, if you know anything about Tomi Lahren, but her reasoning for not taking a vaccine proven to be effective against a virus that has killed more than 560,000 Americans is nonsensical. The argument, as far as I can tell, is that public health experts are bad, and that she doesn’t want to be forced to take it. But the vaccine is not being forced on anyone in the United States.

“Not one Democrat or Democrat-celebrated health or science official has said the vaccines will end the mask requirements,” Lahren declared in her rant. “You know what? I personally will not get the vaccine and I personally will not be forced to get it. If you want to get it, by all means, please do. If you want to wear one, two or five masks while driving or walking alone, by all means, please do.”

“But how dare the government or anyone else tell me how to live my life or mandate I take a shot to live and work in what I thought was this free country,” the Fox Nation host continued. “That’s a no from me dog.”

Oddly enough, in her rant Lahren makes sure to praise former President Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed and the development of the vaccine. Trump himself has taken the vaccine and encouraged his supporters to take it. Vaccines are one of the tools that will free us from this deadly pandemic, and the restrictions that accompany it, which Lahren so disdains. Many Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity, have expressed support for the shots.

Republicans are less likely to get the vaccine than Democrats, according to polling. A CBS News poll from last month found that while 71% of Democrats said they would take the vaccine, less than half of Republicans (47%) said they would.

Lahren said it was a “personal choice” that she will not be taking the vaccine. Her idiocy is indeed a personal choice, and not a surprising one. But that personal choice is not supported by real world studies, or by the nation of Israel, which has all but conquered the coronavirus thanks to an impressive vaccination effort, or by her own arguments.

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

