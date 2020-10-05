Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade did not seem particularly impressed by Donald Trump’s presidential drive around Walter Reed in the middle of his battle with the coronavirus.

Fox and Friends started the week by discussing the president’s continued diagnosis, plus the ride he took past his supporters outside the hospital on Sunday. Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy spoke positively about Trump’s motorcade drive, but between the excursion and the possibility that Trump might soon be discharged, Kilmeade described this as an “unnecessary risk.”

“I just hope the president takes his time, leaving today seems to be with everything they have at Walter Reed, this seems to be an unnecessary risk,” Kilmeade said. Doocy followed up by remarking that Trump might want to return to action, “but he has got to take care of himself. The worry is that if he overdoes it, and goes back to the white house, too early, he could actually winding up going back.”

Critics have slammed Trump’s drive around Walter Reed, saying it endangered the lives of Trump’s Secret Service escort, and that the display shows Trump is still not taking the virus seriously.

