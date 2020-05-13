Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ripped Los Angeles on Wednesday over reported plans for the city to maintain coronavirus lockdown policies throughout the summer.

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer made news on Tuesday by announcing that even though certain lockdown orders will be gradually relaxed, stay-at-home orders for the county could be extended until the end of July. Kilmeade exclaimed “are you kidding?” as he reacted to the news on Fox & Friends, even as he went on to acknowledge that health experts just testified before Congress and warned about the possibility of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

“So what you do, if there is a little spike that turns into an outbreak, you have a quick reaction team go in there and handle it,” Kilmeade reacted. “You sanitize. And you continue. Waiting for it to be eradicated when you first told us to bend the curve, we bent the curve, now you want it totally eradicated. I don’t know if you heard, but we really can’t do that…There is not enough toner in the country to print enough money to sustain our country to not work.”

Kilmeade went on by pointing to other parts of the country that rolled back quarantine policies while Los Angeles “throw[s] up your hands” for the next few months.

“You are not even going to try for the next five to six months to make it work?” He asked. “What kind of attitude [is that]? This is America.”

Kilmeade concluded by rebuking a Pew research poll that shows 68 percent of Americans fear that coronavirus lockdown policies will be rolled back too soon, while 31 percent say its not happening fast enough.

“If this poll is correct, I have not met many of those 68 percent of people,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]