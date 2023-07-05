Fox’s Brit Hume Offers Blunt Take On Trump’s Track Record: ‘The Case Can Be Made That He’s a Loser’

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume offered a blunt assessment of Donald Trump’s track record in recent elections on Wednesday’s edition of Special Report.

During a discussion about the 2024 Republican primary, guest host Rich Edson noted that the former president has maintained a large lead over his primary opponents.

“Part of his challengers’ argument is that if you go back to the 2018 election, every two years with Trump as either the titular head or actual head of the Republican Party, Republicans have underperformed in those national elections,” Edson said. “And yet, when you look at the polling, it shows that Republican voters believe that he’s gonna win and part of the appeal of Donald Trump is that he is a winner. Where does that disconnect go and how can Trump’s opponents make that case that perhaps on winnability that that’s an issue?”

Hume responded by saying “there’s no way around” Republicans’ poor election performances since 2018 with Trump as the leader of the GOP:

Well, those losses in the midterms and eventually the presidency are… disappointing performances and losses. They’re real. They happened. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way around it. And the case can be made that he’s a loser because since he got elected in 2016, he’s compiled a string of them – either he or his supported candidate have lost too many races.

Trump endorsed a slew of congressional candidates last year that many argue cost the Republicans the Senate and a larger House majority in last year’s midterm elections. His backing of first-time candidates such as Herschel Walker in Georgia and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania were viewed as missteps by some Republicans at the time, who worried such candidacies would hinder the GOP’s chances of retaking the upper chamber. Indeed, both candidates lost in the general election.

Hume went on to say that primary voters “don’t cast strategic votes” for candidates based simply on whether they think candidates can win general elections.

“And right now, people are voting their hearts and they tend to vote in primaries where the candidates that they feel closest to,” he said. “They’re not voting about who they think could get elected. That may come back to haunt the Republican party in 2024 because you look at the Democrats and what they think of the race. They think that Trump is gonna win the nomination. And they think Biden will beat him because he did beat him.”

