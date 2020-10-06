Fox News’ Brit Hume argued Tuesday night that even if President Donald Trump is still positive for the coronavirus the day of the second debate, he and Joe Biden should still be able to debate.

Biden told reporters earlier Tuesday night that while he’s “looking forward” to the next debate, if the president still has the coronavirus, “we shouldn’t have a debate.”

Martha MacCallum played the clip for Hume and said Biden’s “opening the door to potentially not having a debate if he thinks it’s within the time frame that that’s dangerous.”

Hume said even if the president is still covid-positive, there should be no problem with him and Biden doing an in-person debate:

“Look, haven’t the medical authorities been telling us all this time that to avoid infection you stay a certain distance apart and you wear masks and even in certain circumstances you might have a partition that separates you from others, and that way you can get on with life. There’s a real need in this country to get on with life. And presidential and vice presidential debates are a part of that, So the idea that if the president is still potentially infected in some way, that you couldn’t stage an in-person debate flies in the face of all that we’ve been told about this disease.”

He added, “If we’re now to believe that all the precautionary measures that we talked about, that people who carry the virus can transmit it despite distancing and despite masks and other precautionary measures, then we’re in a whole new ball game. I don’t think we are.”

