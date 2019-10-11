Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called out former House Speaker and Trump ally Newt Gingrich on Friday for attacking the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as “unconstitutional,” as the veteran journalist noted that Gingrich has his own history trying to oust the president of an opposing party.

During an appearance on Fox News, Gingrich argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is carrying out “an unconstitutional coup d’état, an effort to use the power of the Congress to change the outcome for the American people and is a direct assault on the whole idea of representing the American people and instead imposing democratic members of Congress as the ultimate Electoral College.”

“I think it will backfire very badly,” he added.

Wallace was later brought on to respond to Gingrich’s comments, which he noted he was a “little surprised” by given the then-GOP speaker’s efforts to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998.

“This is the exact opposite of unconstitutional,” the Fox News Sunday host said of the House Democrats’ impeachment effort that was launched after Trump urged the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The Constitution specifically says that impeachment is left to Congress with very little statement as to how they want to conduct it. And in fact, I think I remember that Newt Gingrich did an impeachment effort, led an impeachment effort against Bill Clinton in 1998,” he added. “Was that an effort to overturn an election? No, he was investigating stuff.”

“We may find out that there is some there-there — there’s no there-there, but to call it unconstitutional or an effort to overturn an election, that’s a reach for somebody like Newt Gingrich who was involved in the last impeachment effort,” Wallace concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

