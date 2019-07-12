Fox News’ Chris Wallace expressed doubts that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who announced his resignation Friday morning amid public condemnation for his role in the Epstein case, is leaving of his own will.

“I don’t know whether he jumped or if he was pushed. Certainly he on the president put the best face on it today. They said it was a selfless act,” Wallace told Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom.

He said that the labor secretary press conference Wednesday “did not play to good reviews,” seeing as Acosta did not show a lot of heart or empathy, and refused to apologize to the victims.

Wallace said, “There were a lot of doubts about Alex Acosta already,” particularly frustrations that he had been taking a more liberal stance in not pushing to deregulate rules in the workplace.

He said that Acosta’s troubles were not going away any time soon, and it wasn’t like Acosta was the Attorney General or Secretary of State. “He was expendable, whether that was transmitted to him or he simply came to that conclusion himself.”

President Donald Trump assured reporters this morning that Acosta had come to the decision all on his own. “I said you don’t have to do this,” Trump told Acosta. Acosta said the Epstein case would be a distraction for the Administration. “I do not think it is right and fair to this administration’s Labor Department to have Epstein as the focus rather than the incredible economy that we have today,” he said Friday.

