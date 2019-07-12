Jon Stewart ramped up pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Fund, ahead of a House vote to reauthorize the fund.

“Keep your word. Your word was this passes, unattached and as a standalone bill. Fully funded,” Stewart addressed to the GOP leader.

The former Daily Show host turned 9/11 victims’ advocate appeared with 9/11 first responder John Feal on Andrea Mitchell’s MSNBC program Friday.

“If Mitch McConnell or anybody in the Senate plays games, myself and my team, Jon Stewart, we come back and make their lives miserable,” Feal said. “We are not going to apologize for that. They work for us. Mitch McConnell is in charge of 99 people and the speaker is in charge of 434 people. They’re working for us.”

“They should do it before August 2nd. Keep your word,” Stewart said.

Feal and Stewart also remembered Luis Alvarez, who died just weeks after delivering moving testimony to the House.

“You made me come because I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else,” Alvarez told Congress in his testimony to reauthorize the fund.

“Lou was down here because he wanted his legacy in his final days to be that he went down swinging. You know, that’s what a lot of these men and women are like. They are people that are drawn to service. And even in their final days, they continue that mission because they want to see the job done,” Stewart said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

