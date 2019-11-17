Fox News’ Chris Wallace admonished House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) for “very badly” distorting the testimony Congress received last week from the witnesses who came before the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

During Scalise’s interview with Wallace for Fox News Sunday, he was repeatedly pressed for dismissing the testimony from witnesses, even though the concerns about the Ukraine scandal were coming from within the Trump administration. When Scalise was asked whether he would accept the testimony of Gordon Sondland if the U.S. ambassador to the European Union confirms the Trump-Ukraine quid pro quo before Congress, he deflected in order to make a claim about last week’s witnesses: Bill Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch and George Kent.

“All three of them were asked, whether it was John Ratcliffe or whether it was Chris Stewart, all three of them were asked did you see any impeachable offenses? Did you see any bribery? Any of that? Not one of those things were mentioned. Not one person said they saw crime committed.”

“With all due respect, that very badly mischaracterizes what they said,” Wallace responded. “William Taylor, for instance, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, was asked whether or not these were impeachable offenses. He said I’m there as a fact witness. I’m not there to pass judgment, but he made it clear what he thought about what the president was doing.”

Wallace proceeded to show a clip of Taylor’s testimony where the envoy said that withholding U.S. military assistance to Ukraine was “illogical,” “crazy” and “counterproductive” to America’s endeavors regarding Ukraine.

“It didn’t happen,” Scalise responded as he continued to complain about witnesses providing “third and fourth-hand information.”

Watch above (the exchange in question starts around the 7:00 mark), via Fox News Sunday.

