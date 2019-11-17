Fox News’ Chris Wallace challenged Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Sunday as the House Minority Whip took a dismissive view of the latest revelations from impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Wallace started things off by asking about how Bill Taylor aide David Holmes told Congress about a phone call Gordon Sondland had with Trump. This was the call in which the president again demanded a Ukrainian investigation of Joe Biden’s family, and also Holmes and Sondland supposedly agreed that Trump doesn’t actually “give a sh*t” about addressing corruption in Ukraine.

When asked if this contradicts Trump’s story on Ukraine, Scalise insisted “if that was the case, President Trump wouldn’t have done all the things that he’s done to help Ukraine stand up to Russia.” This prompted Wallace to press Scalise on the Ukraine scandal timeline, noting how Trump froze U.S. military aid to Ukraine, and the money was never released until 2 days after the Ukraine whistleblower raised the alarm on the president’s actions.

As the conversation continued to gravitate around whether the Trump administration acted upon a need to root out corruption, Wallace continued to bring up testimony that suggests Trump was more interested in getting the investigations he wanted from Ukraine.

Scalise called this “second and third and fourth-hand information,” so Wallace eventually asked “if Gordon Sondland, who met with the president half-dozen times this summer, testifies on Wednesday, yes, the president said to me we are not releasing the aid until they announce they are going to investigate the Bidens and Burisma, doesn’t that blow a hole in the president’s defense?”

Scalise insisted that that didn’t happen, which prompted Wallace to note “a dozen people listened in on the phone call and a number of them were immediately upset because of what the president said.”

“Those were Schiff’s witnesses,” Scalise retorted.

“No, sir,” Wallace responded. “They are career foreign service officers and these are people who worked in the Trump Administration.”

Wallace went on to invoke the testimony of Tim Morrison and Jennifer Williams, while Scalise argued “they were not all Trump Administration folks,” pointing to the whistleblower’s alleged partisan motivations. This led to Wallace asking if Scalise would accept Sondland’s word if he testifies that there was a quid pro quo, and the Fox host also scolded Scalise for “very badly” mischaracterizing the testimony of the witnesses who have spoken so far.

Watch above, via Fox News.

