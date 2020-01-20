Fox News host Greg Gutfeld urged viewers of The Five tonight to contact their senators via the Capitol switchboard’s number to request a quick end to the impeachment trial, which is set to begin tomorrow.

“When you say impeachment is forever, it’s telling you this is an emotional victory for her. It’s personal. It’s not even political. This is about, we’re going to get that guy back. And the fist bump. It’s all about personal. They’re going to lose, but they still have that to keep them warm at night. Nadler, I don’t understand, maybe I’m ignorant, he can’t say what’s off the table, he’s not in charge — you can just tell him to shut up,” Gutfeld said.

“The problem with the news is we are an easy mark,” Gutfeld continued, before lamenting that Fox has to cover impeachment. “We believe in the definition of objectivity is turning the camera on showing what’s happening. The problem is there’s no defense against being exploited. So what the Dems, they’re very smart, you can get objective news by creating this spectacle and everybody has to put the camera on and preempt shows like The Five because we’ve gotta show it!”

The Fox News co-host then took aim at the “fakery” of the news and being told what is “news.”

“When we are preempted by something called the news, remember it’s only news because they are telling you it’s news. The pomp and circumstance, slow walk, dramatic pauses, the language. It’s fakery. Artifice to make you feel like it’s news when it’s not.” Gutfeld said.

“So, I have a suggestion to the reader, I mean the viewer at home who feels hopeless. You can call your senator and you can tell them to get this crap over with as soon as possible because you want to watch The Five. I want you to get a pen. Get a pen right now,” Gutfeld urged.

Gutfeld then gave viewers the number for the Senate switchboard and said, “You can tell them get this over with because you’re not going to miss an episode of The Five. It’s just not fair.”

He jokingly added, “Feel free to call Fox News and let them know that we should all get raises, especially me.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]