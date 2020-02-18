President Donald Trump’s pardons/sentence commutations today got a lot of attention and quite the mixed reaction, even on Fox News’ The Five today.

Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted on corruption charges 10 years ago. Illinois Republicans issued a statement expressing serious objection to the decision, given the seriousness of BLagojevich’s actions.

On The Five, Dana Perino reflected back on them, saying, “That was a huge story at the time… Then there was the attempted extortion of the children’s hospital and other things for personal gain. That was at the time kind of the definition of the swamp.”

“He tried to sell a Senate seat and then got caught,” Jesse Watters said. “I think he probably got his sentence commuted because he was on Celebrity Apprentice.”

Greg Gutfeld, a little more directly, said the president’s move does look swampy:

“This doesn’t fit the mission of draining the swamp. Blago was one of the worst kind of swamp rats. He was selling a seat, and we did that story here… we talked about what a crook he was and how bad it was. And that’s why it’s like — it’s not something I agree with, it’s not something I care too much about. I would prefer to see other people more deserving of commutation.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

