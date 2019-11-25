Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz criticized Bloomberg News saying it won’t investigate CEO Michael Bloomberg or any other Democrats running for the presidency, claiming it undermines its journalism.

“It is a major misfire that satisfies no one,” Kurtz told Dana Perino on The Daily Briefing Monday. “Bloomberg News says it will have a reporter covering the boss, give speeches, policies, poles, but nothing that would require any kind of investigation.

Kurtz also noted the organization will continue to cover President Donald Trump’s current administration. “I think this runs the risk of undermining the journalistic independence of this giant company,” Kurtz said.

“By the way, lots of media companies have to cover billionaire owners or corporate parents, it comes up all the time,” he said.

Perino speculated that “young reporters” at Bloomberg would be frustrated that they can’t investigate their boss.

“You work at Bloomberg and all of a sudden you find out you are not going to be able to cover the biggest news story of your lifetime so far, this 2020 Democratic primary, you might be a little bit frustrated,” she said.

In a memo released on Sunday, Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said Bloomberg News will continue campaign coverage, but will “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

Micklethwait also said the organization would “reassess” how it covers the White House if Bloomberg wins the presidency.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]