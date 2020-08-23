Fox News’ Howard Kurtz asked Sunday on MediaBuzz whether the Washington Post was right to publish audio of President Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry secretly recorded by his niece Mary.

Mary Trump, of course, has been very outspoken since the release of her book about how troubling she’s found her uncle’s presidency thus far. In the recordings, the president’s sister says things like, “His goddamned tweets and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

“Mary Trump despises her uncle,” Kurtz said. “She got a huge media ride, now she admits to this secretly recording the president’s sister… Should this sleazy tactic make the press greatly discount these tapes?”

Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway said Mary Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry, and the Post all look bad — Mary for the secret recording, Trump Barry for “appear[ing] ungrateful for the help she got from her brother for her first federal judgeship,” and the Post for running it in the first place.

Kurtz then asked if the Post should’ve published the tapes.

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner said as uncomfortable as it is hearing about family drama concerning the president, the Post “had the prerogative to publish here” but added “there’s nothing indicting here” and just illustrative of Trump Barry’s personal opinions.

At one point Kurtz said that while he finds “this betrayal extremely distasteful,” he added, “Conservatives, many of them did not object when Monica Lewinsky was secretly taped by her late friend Linda Tripp talking about Bill Clinton.” He did also ask if this Trump Barry recording is going to change the mind of a single voter.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

