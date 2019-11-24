Fox News contributor John Solomon hit back on critics who’ve lambasted his reporting throughout the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Solomon’s work has been deeply criticized over the last few days due to its involvement in the smear campaign that the president’s allies waged against former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Several of the latest impeachment hearing witnesses testified against the Solomon’s reporting, and after he claimed last week that he was being “smeared,” Solomon joined Howard Kurtz to stand by his content and practices.

As he argued that “no one’s ever cited a factual flaw in my stories,” Solomon diminished the accusations that his work is connected to Rudy Giuliani’s campaign against Yovanovitch. Kurtz noted that Giuliani has regularly promoted Solomon’s reporting in the past, so he asked “is there an appearance that you’re doing what the president’s personal lawyer wants?”

“I did what I thought the American people wanted, which was to give some credibility and visibility to what was going on in Ukraine,” Solomon answered. Kurtz continued to ask if Solomon’s concerned about appearing as an “activist journalist,” and he also noted the deterioration in the claims Solomon advanced with his coverage on embattled former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko.

“Do you regret relying on the controversial Lutsenko source?” Kurtz asked.

Solomon answered “I don’t,” continuing to insist he gave adequately captured all sides of the story.

“People don’t look at that whole story,” he said. “They look at the spin. Go through that story. I gave all three sides of that story.”

Solomon continued to bemoan the “classic McCarthy tactic” used against him as he took issue with how various impeachment witnesses objected to his reporting. Eventually, Kurtz asked him about how he used an appearance with Fox’s Jeanine Pirro to say Hunter Biden’s business partner “may be the nephew of Whitey Bulger,” a claim Solomon has already backed away from.

Last night on Justice with Judge Jeanine I was asked about Devon Archer and said I had read in articles in a research package that he was listed as a nephew of Whitey Bulger. I did further digging this morning because I always want to be as accurate as possible. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 24, 2019

While there are articles suggesting a familial connection it looks like they are inaccurate. The accurate articles appear to report that Devon Archer’s firm at one time had business dealings with a firm run by White Bulger’s nephew, according to Peter Schweizer’s research. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 24, 2019

“Was it a mistake to say that on air?” Kurtz asked.

His answer:

“It was. I had research that I read before I went in, and this morning, someone called me and said ‘I know you have that research, but it was probably not right.’ And the second I knew it wasn’t right, I went out and tried to correct it and give the right link and the right answer to people. It was in the packet. It has been quoted in many articles, it turns out it’s not right, and that’s why I corrected it. That’s what journalists should do. There’s a lot of journalists who should go back to the Russia stories and correct them because they weren’t right in 2017.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]