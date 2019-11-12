MSNBC’s Ari Melber looked back on “how we got here” (re: impeachment) tonight and called out figures like John Solomon, Sean Hannity, Rudy Giuliani, and Joe diGenova for “weaponizing” propaganda on Ukraine.

Melber mostly focused on the reporting from Solomon — formerly of The Hill, now a Fox News contributor — and mocked the “conspiracy theory sundae” and “Infowars fan fiction” in his Ukraine reports. He noted Solomon’s represented by diGenova and Victoria Toensing, recalling a clip of diGenova on Fox News in March saying there may need to be a “full-fledged criminal investigation” into the Bidens.

“Step one, have your lawyer hype the piece on Hannity, like there’s independent interest in it. Step two, well, obviously go on Hannity yourself,” Melber said, before showing clips from a Solomon appearance on Hannity’s program in April.

“Solomon’s angle has been backfiring in two ways,” Melber continued. “One, as a political propaganda mission to help Trump, this has of course now brought Trump closer to impeachment than ever. Two, as a conspiracy theory, this Ukraine allegation got really big, too big, and it up in Solomon’s face, sparking an investigation that has now publicly shredded his claims.”

He told his audience that we’re now at this point “because of this plot, a plot that began with this serious information propaganda and then was super-sized and weaponized, this is important, by the current president, and by his top advisers, and was allegedly deployed through the arm and the power of the U.S. government.”

Melber also brought up Giuliani’s travels and said he was traveling “around the world trying to will Solomon’s theory into reality.” He even mocked Trump and Giuliani’s calls for Solomon to receive a Pulitzer as a “Pulitzer thirst trap.”

As for Hannity, Melber again recalled the testimony this week about how someone at the State Department reached out to Hannity regarding allegations against Marie Yovanovitch. Hannity last week disputed the testimonies, saying, “I never talked to Secretary Pompeo or anybody at the State Department about her or anything else. I don’t know anything about her. I would advise you all very strongly, I’m saying this in a nice way. All of you had better stop lying about me.”

Melber followed up the segment by talking with longtime Clinton aide Sidney Blumenthal over his criticisms of Solomon’s reporting.

You can watch Melber’s remarks and part of his Blumenthal interview above, via MSNBC.

