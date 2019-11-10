Fox News contributor Kat Timpf trashed ABC News’ decision to not run with a story on Jeffrey Epstein in 2015, and criticizing the network’s statement about unvetted reporting as “B.S.”

Timpf, a writer for National Review, was speaking with MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz Sunday about a video showing ABC anchor Amy Robach venting about ABC spiking a planned 2015 story on the financier and convicted sex offender.

“Their statement that they released saying the reason they didn’t release it was because they didn’t have corroboration or it didn’t meet their editorial standards, I can’t believe that this has not been a bigger deal because that statement is B.S.” Timpf said, pointing to ABC reporting on unsupported claims made by Michael Avenatti about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The video of Robach saying her story was spiked was obtained and released by conservative activist group Project Veritas. Kurtz said he has criticized the group in the past “because it uses deception and undercover techniques, but that’s not the case here.”

“I’m just asking ABC to please stop lying to me because it’s a slap in the face to all of us and particularly to Epstein’s victims,” Timpf said.

Epstein was found dead in his cell earlier this year following his arrest on sex trafficking charges by federal officials.

Watch above, via Fox News.

