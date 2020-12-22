During an Outnumbered segment on media hostility, Fox News host Kennedy lobbed personal insults at CNN’s Brian Stelter.

On Tuesday, the Fox talk show held a segment on personal attacks the media aims at conservatives. The grievances included a Washington Post cartoon that depicted President Donald Trump’s backers in his attempt to overturn the election as rats. The segment also took issue with Stelter’s Reliable Sources monologue arguing that right wing media is furthering “radicalization” of the country.

Lawrence Jones called the commentary “disgusting”, and Emily Compagno argued that Joe Biden’s calls for national reconciliation are hollow words from the president-elect. Kennedy added that free speech must be protected no matter how “abhorrent, simplistic, overly busy, unreadable,” or “unpopular” it might be, but then she ripped into Stelter, quoting conservative commentator Stephen Miller.

I’m going to steal a line from Stephen Miller: Taters gonna tater. He might be the most unsophisticated analyst in the history of media analysis. He’s not just ham-fisted, he’s ham-headed.

In a comment on Twitter, Miller distanced himself from Kennedy’s “tater” attack line by saying he discourages the use of personal insults, and Stelter is “counting on” those kinds of remarks as it makes it easier for him to deflect “very legitimate criticisms.”

Stelter noticed Kennedy’s insult, offering response on Twitter:

Merry Christmas to you and your family, @KennedyNation https://t.co/BPHPqA0KOl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2020

He also invited Fox viewers to watch the full context of his remarks.

Fox viewers: To see what I did and did NOT say about the radicalizing power of right-wing networks, read or watch here https://t.co/rilMW4QvM0 pic.twitter.com/X4OfciznNk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

