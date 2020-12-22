California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced Kamala Harris’s replacement in the Senate.

Newsom named California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the seat that will be vacated by incoming Vice President Harris. Padilla will be the state’s first ever Latino senator.

The governor posted a video to Twitter from Monday night in which the pair discussed Padilla’s parents meeting in Los Angeles after immigrating to the United States from Mexico. Padilla’s mother died several years ago.

“Can you imagine what Mom would be thinking now as I ask you if you want to be the next U.S. Senator in the United States, of the great state of California?” Newsom asked the secretary of state.

“Are you serious?” Padilla asked in disbelief.

“This is the official — this is the ask brother,” Newsom replied. Padilla, overcome with emotion, eventually accepted the position.

His appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history — especially for the working men and women of our state and country. I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator. pic.twitter.com/xiAzpTS42Y — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020

“His appointment will make history,” Newsom wrote in a tweet along with the video. “I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator.”

