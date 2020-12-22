comScore

MOST INFLUENTIAL IN NEWS MEDIA 2020

WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala Harris

By Aidan McLaughlinDec 22nd, 2020, 1:49 pm

DNCC via Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced Kamala Harris’s replacement in the Senate.

Newsom named California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the seat that will be vacated by incoming Vice President Harris. Padilla will be the state’s first ever Latino senator.

The governor posted a video to Twitter from Monday night in which the pair discussed Padilla’s parents meeting in Los Angeles after immigrating to the United States from Mexico. Padilla’s mother died several years ago.

“Can you imagine what Mom would be thinking now as I ask you if you want to be the next U.S. Senator in the United States, of the great state of California?” Newsom asked the secretary of state.

“Are you serious?” Padilla asked in disbelief.

“This is the official — this is the ask brother,” Newsom replied. Padilla, overcome with emotion, eventually accepted the position.

“His appointment will make history,” Newsom wrote in a tweet along with the video. “I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: