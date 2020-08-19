Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ran with a number of misleading insinuations on Wednesday as he commented on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) brief speech for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In her address, Ocasio-Cortez declined to mention Joe Biden as she backed the nomination of the former vice president’s rival for the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Ocasio-Cortez previously backed Sanders when he and Biden were still competing with each other during the 2020 primaries.

The full context of Ocasio-Cortez’s speech is that she backed Sanders in order to facilitate the DNC’s procedure to acknowledge the delegates he won and grant him a nomination as part of the convention’s roll call. Ocasio-Cortez has said that she will get behind Biden’s 2020 campaign, and she reaffirmed her position in a Tuesday night tweet:

If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

All of this nuance seemed to fly over heads of Fox & Friends, however, because Kilmeade said Ocasio-Cortez’s address “looked like a hostage video” and claimed “one of the biggest stories has to be AOC coming out and endorsing Bernie Sanders.” From there, Kilmeade contradicted his “hostage video” descriptor by claiming this to be a sign that Biden’s campaign is facing an imminent hostile takeover by the progressive left.

It looks like there is an agenda trying to get out with Bernie Sanders leading off Day One and AOC with her hell-to-one-minute speech endorsing Bernard Sanders right after. The theory is, and it’s hard to push it down, that once Joe Biden is elected, this party is going flying left, and when things like that happen and you see someone like AOC with the social media rock star she, is basically saying everything bad about the country, where she wants to take it, and what Bernie Sanders would do for it. Bad combination.

As it was, Ocasio-Cortez slammed NBC earlier today for advancing the misleading insinuation that she did not endorse Biden.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]