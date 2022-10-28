Fox’s Leo Terrell Calls Paul Pelosi Attack ‘Wake Up Call’ for Democrats: ‘Basically, Criminals Have a License’

Pundits were quick to dive head first into the political implications of an assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), only hours after the crime was first reported.

Fox News’ Leo Terrell called the news a “wake up call” for Democrats and anyone who supports bail reform and the quick release of detained suspects in violent crime.

The assailant who attacked Pelosi remains unidentified.

Terrell appeared on America’s Newsroom on Friday and declared, “crime does not discriminate” when reacting to the assault against the 82-year-old Pelosi. The Fox contributor also called for a “speedy recovery” for Pelosi multiple times while digging into Democrats.

“Career criminals are back on the streets and again, Democratic voters, Democratic politicians, this is a wake up call. Crime is everywhere and it does not discriminate. So [it’ll] be interesting to see what will happen to this suspe.ct,” Terrell said. “Again, speedy recovery for Paul Pelosi. Will this change the Democratic position on crime? I don’t think so.” but I hope so.

Co-host Bill Hemmer noted multiple recent instances of political figures being the victims of crime, including gun being fired outside the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

Terrell claimed criminals “have a license” thanks to “soft on crime” prosecutors.

“Basically, these criminals have a license. They read the news. They know they’re going to be released, so they’re emboldened, Bill. They know that they’re going to get back out,” he said.

Paul Pelosi was assaulted inside his San Francisco home, according to Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hamill.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Hamill said in a statement.

The congresswoman’s husband was attacked with a hammer, multiple reports have noted.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com