Fox’s Mark Levin Hits Back At Stop the Steal’s Ali Alexander Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Fox News’ Mark Levin had some choice words for Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander, who called him “inherently a foreigner” because he is Jewish.

“Sickening bastards like Ali Alexander never go away. And, sadly, they never will,” Levin tweeted Thursday. Levin responded to Alexander’s audio stream that seemed to kick off with a compliment for Levin.

Sickening bastards like Ali Alexander never go away. And, sadly, they never will. https://t.co/n825BcmANz — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 21, 2023

“Mark Levin is at the top of his game. You know, Mark Levin has never been better than he is now. So hats off to him,” Alexander said before making his anti-Semitic comments:

But I would never buy his book. I wanted to, I thought about it yesterday, but then I was like, “This guy is going to piss me off through half the book,” because, because Mark Levin is inherently a foreigner. You know, he’s Jewish. He’s a foreigner, in kind of an ethos. So the way he talks about the Democrat Party is a different way than I, a son of the South, a son of Texas, a son of American slavery, a child of American slavery. I would talk about the Democrat Party in a better contextual American way than a foreign person, like someone who’s Turkish or Jewish or any of the issues or the -ites, you know?

Levin was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Anti-Defamation League mentioned Alexander in an article on Twitter’s/X’s hate speech problem, saying that while the platform suspended Alexander’s account days after he organized the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, he was ultimately reinstated and given a “blue check,” which can be purchased by anyone using the platform.

“Alexander has used the platform to endorse antisemitic figures such as Ye and Nick Fuentes and continues to promote unfounded theories about election fraud. He has also made antisemitic references to ‘Jewish Supremacists,'” the ADL wrote.

Alexander was also suspended from Twitter in April after being accused of soliciting teenagers for nude photos. He admitted that he sent “inappropriate messages,” but maintained that “Nothing unlawful” occurred.

