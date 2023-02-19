Fox’s Media Host Totally Ignores THE Story the Press is Buzzing About

Fox News’s Sunday morning show MediaBuzz — which highlights the week’s biggest news from the media world — chose to ignore the dominant story in the cable news world

Hosted by Howard Kurtz, this Sunday’s edition of the hour-long program opted not to cover the bombshell revelations involving Fox News and many of its personalities and executives — which were made public in a newly-unsealed filing from the Dominion voting systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.

The decision to look the other way on the Dominion filing might not be an enormous shock, given the unflattering nature of the revelations against Fox News. Among the stunning news to come out of the filing was an email from Rupert Murdoch to Fox News President Suzanne Scott in which the media mogul called for the network to be “helping” former President Donald Trump “any way we can.” Also, several Fox News executives described a number of the network’s own hosts and anchors as “crazy.”

The network has maintained the revelations are “noise,” arguing that they are “irrelevant” to the case.

“There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan,” the network said in a statement. A Fox News spokesperson added, “Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context, and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.”

But Kurtz did not address, even perfunctorily, any of the latest developments — which have dominated discussion in the media world over the past 72 hours. Instead, he focused his program on media coverage of, among other topics, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, John Fetterman checking himself into the hospital for depression, and Don Lemon’s widely-denounced controversial comments about women over 50 being “past their prime.”

