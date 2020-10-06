On Tuesday, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith stopped Hogan Gidley in his tracks as he sought to defend President Donald Trump from criticism for removing his mask at the White House.

On America’s Newsroom, Smith interviewed Gidley on Trump’s departure from Walter Reed Medical Center after three days of being treated for the coronavirus. Smith noted that doctors have warned Trump is not completely free of the virus yet, and focused on how the president dramatically took of his mask for a photo-op during his return to the White House.

When Gidley was asked if Trump’s Covid infection will lead to changes in the president’s public safety messaging, he fumed at the media and accused reporters of hypocrisy with how they’ve covered the importance of wearing masks. Smith continued to question Gidley over Trump’s projection of strength, pointing out that the president knows he’s still infected with Covid-19 but walked into the White House after tearing off his mask.

After Gidley claimed Trump was “alone” on the balcony (there was a photographer behind him), he went off on the town hall event former Vice President Joe Biden had with MSNBC on Monday night.

“Flip over a couple of channels, take a look at MSNBC. Joe Biden is sitting there without a mask next to Lester Holt without a mask,” Gidley said. “It is absolutely ridiculous to hear the media go apoplectic over this.”

Smith eventually interjected and pointed out “there’s one big difference” between Trump and Biden.

The president is currently shedding the virus. He is still in the middle of the 10-day virus phase.

Watch above, via Fox News.

