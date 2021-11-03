GA GOP Congressman Touts Braves Win, Says ‘Karma Caught Up’ With ‘Woke’ MLB for Moving All-Star Game

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) dunked on Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, GA, calling the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win a karmic payback.

The MLB announced they would move the All-Star Game back in April, in response to the new Georgia election law. At the time, the Braves issued a statement that they were “deeply disappointed” about the decision, and Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) slammed them for caving to “cancel culture” and “liberal lies.”

Braves fans remembered the snub, and booed MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during the presentation of the World Series trophy on Tuesday after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros for the title.

Ferguson, whose congressional district includes the suburbs just south of Atlanta, had a similar mindset when he appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday, attacking the MLB as “woke” and saying they “stole thousands of jobs and opportunities” by moving the game.

“We’re awfully proud of the Braves, and karma, she can be pretty tough at times,” said Ferguson, calling it a “big win for the state” to have a Georgia team win the World Series even though the MLB had taken the All-Star Game away.

After Georgia’s election law made it harder to cheat & easier to vote, the woke MLB stole thousands of jobs and opportunities by moving the 2021 All-Star game. Karma caught up with them, & I couldn’t be more proud to see the Braves bring the World Series trophy home to Georgia. pic.twitter.com/14dPsVdt7s — Congressman Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) November 3, 2021

