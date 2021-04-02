Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Friday night to respond to Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

The MLB made the decision in response to the new Georgia election law, and said in a statement, “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Kemp said the MLB “caved to the cancel culture” and “liberal lies.”

He brought up comments from President Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams railing against the law before saying Georgians are “getting deprived of having the All-Star Game game in Atlanta because of the cancel culture.”

“I think it’s a message to all of us, all across this country that are home tonight, they’re coming after you next. You know, they’re going to come after your ballgame. They’re going to boycott your business. If you don’t agree with their way of life, they are going to come after you on that, too,” Kemp added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]