The Atlanta Braves put out a statement Friday saying they’re “deeply disappointed” by Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

The All-Star Game was set to be held in July at Truist Park, but there were calls for the MLB to move it in protest over the new Georgia election law. President Joe Biden said earlier this week he would support such a move.

The MLB announcement Friday cited the new law and made a point of saying, “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The Braves responded by saying, “This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city.”

“The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion,” the statement says. “Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game:

