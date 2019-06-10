Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a vociferous and consistent critic of the Mueller investigation, assailed former Nixon White House counsel John Dean during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, accusing him of seeking to profit from his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Gaetz opened his aggressive questioning by pointing out that Dean has compared both Trump and former President George W. Bush to Nixon. After asking how much money he made from his book on the subject, the congressman asked Dean, a CNN contributor, point blank: “How much do you make from CNN?”

“I don’t really know exactly,” Dean replied. “Mr. Gaetz, I appreciate you were not born at the time that this all happened,” he added, prompting murmurs from the room.

“Do you believe if we turned the lights off here and maybe lit some candles, got out a ouija board, we could potentially raise the specter of Richard Nixon?” Gaetz joked, before mocking Dean as “the ghost of Christmas past.”

“You’re here as a prop. You’re functionally here as a prop because they can’t impeach Donald Trump,” Gaetz argued, speaking over Dean’s attempts at protest. He concluded his statement by railing against the “false accusation” that Trump was an “agent of Russian” and calling on the investigators to be investigated.

“The witness may answer the question,” Nadler said at the conclusion of Gaetz’s statement.

“That was a speech,” Dean said. “I don’t know if I can respond to it, it’s not sufficient time.”

