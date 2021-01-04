George Conway offered insight into why he believes President Donald Trump is acting increasingly “delusional and desperate” after a recording of a phone call leaked Sunday, in which the commander in chief clearly pressured the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn the results of the general election from November 3rd.

Conway, a lifelong Republican, has been among the most vocal critics of the Trump presidency. The fact that his wife Kellyanne Conway served as a senior advisor for the vast majority of the Trump administration has only brought more attention and intrigue into George Conway’s analysis.

The leaked recording lasts over an hour, and one can hear President Trump positing numerous conspiracy theories that have long been debunked. At one point, Trump suggests Raffensperger is engaging in criminal activity himself, even though the Secretary of State has overseen several recounts and have systematically debunked all of the claims made by Trump’s campaign lawyers. It is not unfair to say that Trump does sound increasingly desperate on the phone call.

According to Conway, this is because Trump knows that when he finally leaves office on January 20th—the day that President-elect Joe Biden gets inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States—he immediately loses all criminal immunity that comes with the highest office.

“It’s shocking, but not surprising,” Conway called the phone call question Monday morning, appearing on Morning Joe. “The real question that pops up here and pops up, again and again, is how delusional is he? Is he that delusional or is this — or is he just desperate, and I think it’s a little bit of both.”

“He is absolutely desperate to avoid leaving office on January 20th, and he’s delusional in the sense that he thinks this is the way to do it,” Conway added. “And the reason why he’s desperate, frankly, is because something more than him having to leave the grounds of the White House happens on January 20th. Something more important. He loses his immunity from criminal liability on January 20th.”

Conway then cited recent reports, most notably in The New York Times, that ongoing investigations in the Manhattan’s D.A. office into his finances are ramping up. “He’s obsessed with the fact that he loses his immunity on January 20th and that I think more — as much as anything else explains his desperation here,” Conway added.

Watch above via MSNBC.

