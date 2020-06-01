As some of the peaceful protests against police brutality across the United States have turned violent, the brother of George Floyd is calling for peace.

Appearing on Good Morning America Monday, Terence Floyd said that his late brother would not have wanted some of the violent civil unrest which has taken place in his name.

ABC’s Robin Roberts asked Terrence Floyd if he felt the peaceful demonstrations were being “overshadowed by those who are exploiting the protests.”

“I do feel like it’s overshadowing what’s going on,” Terence Floyd said of the protests. “Because like I said, [George] was about peace. He was about unity. But the things transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it’s destructive unity. That’s not what my brother was about.”

Terence Floyd went on to say that George would have wanted people to use their outrage to make a positive impact.

“It’s okay to be angry,” Terence Floyd said. “But channel your anger to do something positive, or make a change another way. Because we’ve been down this road already. We’ve been down this road already. He would want us to seek justice the way we’re trying to do. But channel it another way. The anger, damaging your hometown, it’s not the way he’d want.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]