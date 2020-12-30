Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) held a press conference Wednesday where he repeatedly dismissed President Donald Trump’s attacks on him as a “distraction” as he sought to emphasize the importance of getting out the vote in the state’s two Senate runoff elections next week.

Trump has repeatedly attacked him and on Wednesday said Kemp should resign. The president, of course, is publicly insisting that the election was stolen from him, even though there has been no evidence showing that and his legal team has been rejected in court time after time.

Kemp said at his press conference that he’s focused on the pandemic in his state and the upcoming runoffs, adding, “All of this other stuff is simply a distraction.”

“I’ve supported the president. I’ve said that many times. I worked as hard as anybody in the state on his reelection. Up through November 3rd, I supported the legal process that him or any other campaign can go through in that state, but at the end of the day also have to follow the laws and the constitution,” he said.

This week Cobb County completed a signature audit that found only two mismatches out of thousands, and concluded there were no fraudulent absentee ballots.

Rudy Giuliani, who has thrown out conspiracy after conspiracy in the ongoing election fight, called the audit a “joke.”

Kemp fired back:

“That’s a joke. He doesn’t know the Georgia Bureau of Investigation very well. He doesn’t know how hard they have gone after street gangs and human traffickers to save our children, to keep people from getting shot in broad daylight, their cars carjacked. He should do a little more due diligence on the fine men and women that we have at the GBI. And for that matter, him giving Georgia state troopers that are working the capitol grounds a hard time when he’s trying to figure out where the committee meeting is, we don’t appreciate that down here in Georgia. That’s not how we treat people. They may do that in New York, but that’s uncalled for. These are the finest people you could ever meet in your life, that literally have been putting their life on the line, that literally work 12 hour days doing the signature match.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]