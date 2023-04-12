Geraldo and Gutfeld Brawl Over Biden EV Policy: ‘Stop Pointing at Me!’

Geraldo Rivera and Greg Gutfeld had a contentious exchange about the Biden administration’s goal to have electric cars account for two-thirds of all cars sold in the United States by 2032.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the plan on Wednesday. While the agency can’t require automakers to manufacture electric vehicles, it can impose emissions restrictions on the vehicles they sell.

“I was gonna buy an EV Bentley,” Rivera said on Wednesday’s episode of The Five. “They offered me a $7,500 rebate. I said, I don’t need the $7,500.”

“Thank God you connect with our audience,” Gutfeld said, hinting at what was to come later in the segment.

“But you see what is happening in terms of the private sector,” Rivera continued. “It is changing at a pace more rapid than we ever anticipated. Here’s one thing. Electric powered vehicles have 60% efficiency in terms of the conversion of energy to the wheels turning. Gas-powered is 17% to 21%. Electric vehicles are three times more energy efficient in terms of making your car go than gas-powered.”

He added the transition toward all-electric vehicles is “happening regardless” of government policy.

“Well, apparently the message ain’t getting out because Americans don’t want to buy ’em,” Jeanine Pirro shot back.

Dana Perino noted that making EVs requires copious amounts of lithium, much of which is mined in countries that allow child labor, such the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“This is great for child laborers in Congo, who get buried alive trying to mine these minerals for everybody who wants these electric cars,” she said.

Eventually, Gutfeld weighed in at length.

“I’m trying to control myself,” he said, looking at the ceiling.

“Why?” Rivera asked.

“Because you said ‘EV Bentley,'” he replied. “And you just explained why people like you find it so easy to sermonize about electric vehicles, because you can afford it.”

That led to this exchange:

RIVERA: Are you attacking me? GUTFELD: Yes, I am attacking you. You deserve it. RIVERA: But then I have to counterattack when you finish. GUTFELD: Well, no. The thing is–what I’m pointing out is, you just said “EV Bentley” to our audience, right? Who has to pay for the charging stations? Our audience. Who has to pay for the transition from gas to electric stoves? Our audience. RIVERA: Who has to pay for the cancer they get from the gas-powered cars? GUTFELD: Oh God, you don’t even have the science to back that up. You have to bear the brunt of your beliefs, and you don’t because you can afford an EV Bentley. You’re telling our audience to suck on it! RIVERA: What kind of cars do you drive? You wanna list them? GUTFELD: A $45,000 car, yes. Yeah, I know. It’s no Bentley. I’m sorry, Geraldo. [CROSSTALK] GUTFELD: You stepped in it. I’ll back off. I’ll back off.

Gutfeld later went back at Rivera, telling him, “Don’t give me your cancer B.S.!”

The two continued to argue as Gutfeld repeatedly pointed at Rivera.

“Stop pointing at me!” he said. “Stop pointing at me!”

Incredibly, their dispute went unresolved.

Watch above via Fox News.

