‘You’re Being Blockheaded!’ Geraldo Rivera, Greg Gutfeld Throw Down Over Kyrie Irving Refusing to Get Vaccinated

Greg Gutfeld and Geraldo Rivera tangled on vaccine mandates again on Thursday’s The Five, specifically as they pertain to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving has refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which is a problem considering the city of New York requires indoor entertainment venues, which includes Barclays Center, to require proof of vaccination for entry. On Tuesday, the Nets announced that Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to fully participate, which of course means he needs to be vaccinated for that to happen.

Irving has remained steadfast against getting vaccinated.

Gutfeld slammed vaccine mandates, saying it’s an example of “how disconnected our actions are from risk.”

“It doesn’t matter that a healthy, lean athlete has a different risk than an elderly, obese person,” he said. “We know the risk factors. The key risk factors are age – the older you are – and weight, if you’re obese. But we can’t even broach these topics, so instead we have these blanket mandates that are just completely wrong.”

Rivera disagreed, saying, “When people make a stand like this, and it’s costing him and his family and his children $400,000 a game, there’s something else going on besides his repugnance over the vaccines.”

“It’s called bravery,” retorted Gutfeld. “Maybe, money isn’t the issue.”

“Bravery?!”

Later in the segment, they went back at it.

“The worst thing about this, we now have created an artificial division,” said Gutfeld.” A couple of years ago, it was race versus race – thank you, CNN – it was gender issues. But now, Geraldo, you’re mad at this guy.”

“I am mad at him,” replied Rivera. “He’s not just hurting himself. He’s hurting everybody!”

“You are being played! You are being played!”

“You are being stubborn! You’re being blockheaded!”

“You are being manipulated to disagree with somebody,” exclaimed Gutfeld. “This is an artificial division, and we shouldn’t play into this. This is what the mandate did.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com