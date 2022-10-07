Geraldo Questions Kanye’s Motivations in Sitting Down With Tucker Carlson: ‘He is Doing This to Get a Reaction’

Geraldo Rivera questioned rapper Kanye West’s motives for sitting down with Tucker Carlson for a two-part interview this week while co-hosting Fox News’s The Five.

“You have been around the block enough, Will, to know that Kanye West is a provocateur. He is doing this to get a reaction,” Geraldo began, addressing comments from Will Cain celebrating Kanye anti-woke message.

“I remember very clearly Katrina 2005, and he said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ So that was Kanye West also. But he was on the exactly the opposite side of things,” Geraldo added.

“Just to be clear, are you saying he’s inauthentic?” Jumped in Cain.

“I am. I am saying that when you have someone who is an artist and a performer and an entrepreneur. How much of what they’re saying do they really believe and how much are they saying for impact and effect? He knew Kanye sitting down with Tucker,” Geraldo continued.

“First of all, why did he choose Tucker to do this interview? He knew that of all the people that make liberals craziest, Tucker Carlson would be the guy. So there he sits with Tucker Carlson. And he has the pendant that Jesse referenced but doesn’t have like a fetus in an ultrasound. Now, do people do that? Do people wear aborted fetuses necklaces?” Geraldo concluded as the co-hosts noted Kanye was wearing an ultrasound.

“Even if you take all of that aside and I think that everybody wants to say that there’s something wrong with him and how could he do this? And he had a lot to say. What I took away from it was here is a minority male that is expressing conservative views,” jumped in Nikki Haley, who was guest hosting.

“What I don’t want is him being highlighted as an exception to the rule. There are a lot of minorities out there African-Americans, Hispanics, Indians. There are a lot of minorities out there who think like he does,” continued Haley, adding:

And Republicans have to understand we have to expand the tent. There’s a lot of Kanyes out there. He can only express it the way he did. But I hope that we go and start really recruiting the rest of them, because there are a lot of especially African-Americans who saw during COVID that, you know, here you’ve got liberals who think they can’t pick the school for their children or they think that they can’t go to the DMV to pick an ID so that they can go vote. Minorities have been treated poorly by the Democrats for a long time. This is Republican’s time to really see this seize the opportunity to have the discussion with them on why we focus to lift up everyone, not just a certain segment of the population.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

