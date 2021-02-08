Geraldo Rivera, despite being a Trump ally, has been very outspoken in railing against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on false claims.

And on Fox News Monday, he said that Trump is clearly “guilty as charged” of incitement.

In previewing the impeachment trial, Karl Rove brought up the infamous Gerald Ford pardon of Richard Nixon and said it was the right thing to do “by saving the country from further division.”

And Rove said President Joe Biden should be doing the same kind of thinking, at the very least telling Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to go forward with impeachment.

Rivera said he “heartily endorses” the idea of Biden pardoning Trump, and while he conceded it would never happen, he said it would be “a happy ending to this unsavory chapter in American history.”

But he went on to say Trump’s actions leading up to the riots can’t be whitewashed.

“I believe that President Trump is guilty as charged of inciting that mob,” Rivera said. “Not specifically to go and ravage the Capitol, but his words and actions following his refusal to accept the election for 77 days and the inflammatory rhetoric he used about the ‘big steal’ and so forth.”

He argued that Trump “deserved this admonition from Congress” but immediately added, “I hope he’s not convicted.”

You can watch above, via Fox Nes.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]