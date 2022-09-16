Geraldo Shreds DeSantis for Sending Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Shameless, Sleazy Exploitation’

Geraldo Rivera blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday after the governor sent two planes of undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, two planes carrying the immigrants arrived at the island’s airport. The move emulated a practice started by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who earlier this year sent busloads of undocumented immigrants to Democratic-controlled states and Washington, D.C.

Martha’s Vineyard is a posh summer vacation destination for wealthy and often famous liberal families, such as the Kennedys and the Obamas.

Critics have derided the governors’ actions as political stunts, while defenders say other states should shoulder more of the burden when it comes to illegal immigration, especially ones with “sanctuary cities.”

Rivera ripped DeSantis on Friday’s edition of The Five. While his co-hosts approved of his actions, Rivera was disgusted.

“I have to say – I say this with the deepest respect of the people on this panel, I love every one of you – but this was a wicked, clever, shameless, sleazily exploitation of these people,” he said.

“If DeSantis really cared about them, he could have flown them top Joint Base Cape Cod where they ended up anyway, rather than using these human beings as a prop to defame Martha’s Vineyard or to expose Martha’s Vineyard’s, you know, elitism.”

Rivera said DeSantis “gave satisfaction to people at the expense of those who were transported.” He added, “This was low.”

Co-host Jeanine Pirro asked, “At what point does the administration actually deal with this overrun border that we have? And if these people are not willing to deal with it, we have to put it in front of them.”

“But you don’t use humans,” Rivera replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

