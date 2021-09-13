‘Get it Together!’: Whoopi Goldberg Tears into Bill Maher for ‘Complaining’ About Black National Anthem and ‘Woke College Campuses’

Whoopi Goldberg tore into Bill Maher for comments he made on James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the Black national anthem.

“I saw last night on the football game, Alicia Keys sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ which now I hear is called the Black national anthem. Now, maybe we should get rid of our national anthem, but I think we should have one national anthem,” Maher said on Friday’s Real Time. I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, colleges sometimes now have — many of them have — different graduation ceremonies for Black and White, separate dorms — this is what I mean! Segregation! You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name.”

Maher went on to hit at college campuses, claiming that professors are “taking children and making them hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be.”

Goldberg offered her take while introducing the segment on Monday’s edition of The View, slamming Maher for “complaining” about the anthem and “woke college campuses.”

“I think because we have gone backwards a good 10, 15 years, we’re having to re-educate people,” she said. “We’re having to re-educate people about how women want to be talked about, how Black people want to be talked about, how Hispanic people want to be talked about, and yeah, it’s a little bit tough. Native-Americans, the Asian folks — these are all things that we — I thought we all worked together and got everybody to the point where, ‘here’s what you can’t say.'”

Goldberg went on to note that “‘Lift Every Voice and Sing” has “always been considered the Black national anthem,” noting that the separation between Johnson’s song and “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been made clear to Black Americans.

“Now maybe other people don’t feel like that, but I feel like, we have to re-educate and retell people,” she continued. “We don’t think rape humor is funny, we don’t think talking about Native Americans in a really despicable way is funny. It’s not funny and we have to re-educate.”

Johnson, a civil rights activist who later became a leader of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), wrote the hymn, set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, in 1900.

The anthem was then performed at a segregated school in Jacksonville, Florida for the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. In 1919, the NAACP adopted it as their official song, also dubbing it “the Negro national anthem.”

The song became a rallying cry for Black Americans throughout history, especially as “The Star Spangled Banner” was penned by poet and slave owner Francis Scott Key and lacks a message of inclusion and equality.

Guest host Mary Katharine Ham later emphasized the importance of freedom of speech, especially on college campuses, agreeing with Maher that no institution should fight segregation by further separating students based on race.

While Goldberg noted that Ham’s point made sense, she went on to stress that Black Americans have been fighting to be seen as equal throughout history.

“The great thing about freedom of speech is we all have the right, and if you don’t understand what’s happening, you have to have the conversation, but you cannot say that this is happening because people are woke. I was never sleep. I’ve never been asleep, okay?” Goldberg exclaimed. “So in the culture that I’m seeing, we are fighting because there’s a big gap. There’s a big gap here. You don’t see us as being viable parts of the United States, and that’s the problem. Not just us, but Native Americans and all of the other that we have been talking about. Women, just a whole thing. So you know what? Everybody, America, get it together! We’ve actually dealt with this. We already dealt with this.”

Sunny Hostin also went in on Maher for his remarks, noting teachers are not “pitting students against each other” or making students “hyperaware” of race by discussing the topic, by acknowledging race relations in the United States.

“The notion that talking about racial inequality is the reason — is the problem — and not actual racial inequality is ridiculous, and I’m really tired of the gaslighting,” she said. “Really great teachers don’t deny the history of this country and the lived experience of their students. Researchers tell you that really great educators don’t pretend that that’s not the case. They help explain why it’s happening, and they help you get through it. So you’re not really a social justice activist when you’re teaching history. You’re just a history teacher. And that’s what we need to get past, and I think Americans really like the sanitized version of history.”

“The bottom line here is, talking about racial inequality is not what is dividing our country,” she continued. “What is dividing our country is the gaslighting that is going on in our communities and not talking about it.”

