‘Get Lost!’ Amanda Carpenter and Scaramucci Torch Each Other on CNN Over Past Work for Trump and ‘Full-On Traitor’ Ted Cruz

Which is worse: Spending 11 days as the White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump, or working as a former aide to Senator Ted Cruz? This was literally the debate as things got particularly heated on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight when former Trump official Anthony Scaramucci and former Ted Cruz staffer Amanda Carpenter fought over who had the worse work history.

After Scaramucci made the point that, regardless of who is in the White House, America still has a deeply divided country, which the hedge fund owner fairly described as the haves and the have nots. He made the point that many of the 74 million Americans that voted for Trump did so because of “identity politics.”

Ana Navarro said Ana Navarro things and blasted “identity politics” as an overused cliché and a “dog whistle,” adding “you’re too smart for that.”

Carpenter then took what seemed to be an unprompted shot at Scaramucci, saying “He worked for Trump, so I don’t know.”

“You worked for Ted Cruz, a full-on traitor,” Scaramucci shot back. “You don’t have any standing to say that.”

Uh-oh.

“Excuse me?” Carpenter shot back, but not in an ironically detached Steve Martin-way. More in a genuinely shocked and aggrieved Tracy Flick sort of way.

“Excuse me, Anthony Scaramucci,” she added. “I remember you going to the cameras and praising Donald Trump to the hilt. When I worked for Ted Cruz, you want to go there? He took principled constitutional stands. Excuse me, what was that? You really think I should answer to you? With my work history, when you were Donald Trump’s communications person willingly? Get lost.”

And on it went, while host Don Lemon and Navarro laughed, entertained to be audience to such a live and unscripted catfight for the nation to see unfold.

Watch above, via CNN.

