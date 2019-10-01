Giuliani Dismisses Report on Tensions Between Him and Bill Barr: ‘I Have Great Respect for Him’
Rudy Giuliani is back on TV tonight, of course, and Laura Ingraham started the interview by asking about his relationship with Attorney General Bill Barr.
There was a report a few days ago Barr was “surprised and angry” he was lumped in with Giuliani on the president’s Ukraine call. Today the Wall Street Journal fleshed things out with an in-depth report on tensions between Barr and Giuliani, to the point where the AG asked Trump months ago why Giuliani was all over TV “making a spectacle of himself” following the release of the Mueller report.
Giuliani mockingly told Ingraham, “We fight every day.”
More seriously, he claimed, “I haven’t had a single dispute with him, I have great respect for him, I think he’s doing a great job.”
“I think I’ve been very careful never to even talk to him about this,” Giuliani added.
“Have you never had a conversation about this?” Ingraham added.
“Not about this, I don’t think so,” Giuliani responded. “If I did, it was at a social… I don’t think so.”
He continued, “The president knows this is complete nonsense, coming from a few staffers in the White House who do this all the time because they want to talk to reporters, and all I say to them is ‘will you just calm down, take a little valium, calm down, little babies, calm down.'”
You can watch above, via Fox News.
