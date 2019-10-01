Rudy Giuliani is back on TV tonight, of course, and Laura Ingraham started the interview by asking about his relationship with Attorney General Bill Barr.

There was a report a few days ago Barr was “surprised and angry” he was lumped in with Giuliani on the president’s Ukraine call. Today the Wall Street Journal fleshed things out with an in-depth report on tensions between Barr and Giuliani, to the point where the AG asked Trump months ago why Giuliani was all over TV “making a spectacle of himself” following the release of the Mueller report.

Giuliani mockingly told Ingraham, “We fight every day.”

More seriously, he claimed, “I haven’t had a single dispute with him, I have great respect for him, I think he’s doing a great job.”

“I think I’ve been very careful never to even talk to him about this,” Giuliani added.

“Have you never had a conversation about this?” Ingraham added.

“Not about this, I don’t think so,” Giuliani responded. “If I did, it was at a social… I don’t think so.”

He continued, “The president knows this is complete nonsense, coming from a few staffers in the White House who do this all the time because they want to talk to reporters, and all I say to them is ‘will you just calm down, take a little valium, calm down, little babies, calm down.'”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

